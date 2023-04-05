April 5, 2023

Man arrested for tobacco smuggling in Limassol

By Staff Reporter
Police on Tuesday in Limassol found and confiscated a large amount of duty-free tobacco products and arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the crime.

According to police statement, shortly before 4:30 pm police arrived to inspect an immobilised van following a tip-off. The 26-year-old suspect as well as his van were searched with a court warrant.

Police confiscated a total of 514 boxes from the vehicle, 371 of which contained cigarettes, 64 tobacco, and 79 heated cigarettes. Another six packages of tobacco were also seized.

The customs department was informed about the incident and determined the tobacco products were duty-free.

The man was taken into custody while the customs department continues the investigation.

