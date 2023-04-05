April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sixteen-year-old moped driver caught in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00
traffic police
File photo

Police in Paphos on Tuesday caught a minor driving a moped without a driver’s license. 

According to the police shortly before midnight traffic police spotted the moped which was bring ridden with no lights, by a driver who was not wearing a helmet.

Police checked the scooter and determined it was being driven by a 16-year-old and had folding number plates to hide the registration numbers.

The minor was driving without a license or safety certificate, and the vehicle had been declared immobilised. The moped had been repainted to change its colour without notifying the registrar of motor vehicles.

The 16-year-old was summoned to the Paphos police station along with his parents.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

President in Cairo to discuss Cyprob, energy, strengthen ties

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Today’s Weather: Variable with rain and winds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Moving towards pocket and climate friendly heating

Charalampos Theopemptou

President vows boost for artists and cultural sector

Staff Reporter

Larnaca prepares for Classical Musical Festival

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign