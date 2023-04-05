April 5, 2023

Strong interest from schools in competition to promote Cyprus overseas

Student participation in a competition aiming to showcase Cyprus tradition “exceeded all expectations” with the eight winners receiving an increased prize totalling €180,000.

Over 600 projects were submitted from almost 200 schools across the island in the LOVE CYPRUS competition of the Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

Under the motto LOVE CYPRUS, all creations including photos and videos promoted Cyprus, not only as a summer tourist destination, but also as a country characterised by great tradition and culture, hospitality, arts, customs and natural beauties.

Due to the unexpectedly high participation and excellent quality of the works, the charity decided to offer a higher number of prizes, from six to eight, with a corresponding increase in total prizes to €180,000 from €170,000.

This translates to €50K, €25K, €10K and €5K in each category of photo and video.

The eight winners of the LOVE CYPRUS 2023 competition are the Primary School of Argaka – video; Primary School of Athienou, Primary School of Achna Foti Pittas; Kokkinotrimithia Regional Gymnasium; Polis Chrysochous Gymnasium; Ayia Paraskevi Geroskipou Gymnasium; Lanitio Lyceum and Technical School; TESEK Famagusta-Avgorou.

The money awarded will be used to upgrade school facilities.

Meanwhile, Christodoulou is exploring other actions in cooperation with the state and other institutions to further exploit some of the remaining entries.

The foundation said the huge number of participants sends out strong messages that there is willingness of our students to improve their school environment.

The official award ceremony took place on April 3 at Monte Caputo Limassol.

 

For more information about the F.I. Yianis Christodoulou Foundation visit the website at https://www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com/ or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/YianisChristodoulouFoundation/ and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yianischarity/.

