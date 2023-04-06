April 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Energy minister met with Egyptian counterpart, discuss electrical interconnection

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
Bilateral ministerial meetings in Cairo

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou discussed ways of strengthening cooperation between Cyprus and Egypt in the fields of electricity, renewable energy, and natural gas, during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Shaker El-Markabi.

According to a press release issued by the ministry on Thursday, the meeting took place on Wednesday during the sidelines of President Nikos Christodoulides’ official visit to Egypt.

The ministers discussed the electrical interconnection between the two countries as a priority project they reaffirmed. They also decided to resume discussions of the two countries technical committees, with a meeting in Cyprus in the near future.

Cyprus’ progress on the issue of renewable energy sources was also discussed, as well as actions taken to speed up the natural gas introduction in the country for electricity generation, with the aim of reducing electricity prices.

Papanastasiou also had a meeting with Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources Tarek El Molla, during which they discussed the wider cooperation between the two countries in the hydrocarbons sector and the latest developments in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone, with the recent discoveries of natural gas in the Cronos-1 and Zeus-1 exploratory drilling.

The two ministers also exchanged views on ways to develop Cyprus’ reserves optimally and rapidly, with the transfer of natural gas from the Cypriot EEZ to Egypt being one of the exploitation options, the press release concluded.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

