A minute with Simone Papaefstathiou Textile Designer

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia.

What did you have for breakfast?

I ate some fruit, yoghurt, and honey

Describe your perfect day

The perfect day starts with a nice breakfast, and exercise. Then depending if it’s a weekday, I’m usually in the studio where I spend my time creating. If it’s another more relaxed day, a walk to the beach and then somewhere nice for coffee and dessert would be a perfect day for me.

Best book ever read?

The Power of Now because it teaches you to live in the moment.

Best childhood memory?

Unforgettable days playing outside with my friends

What is always in your fridge?

Milk and strawberries

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Usually, I listen to early 2000s pop.

What’s your spirit animal?

I love all animals, but I guess I identify more with the dog, because it is friendly.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud that I created my own brand with textile accessories. It is really beautiful to start something of your own from the beginning, and to watch it develop over the years.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene from The Notebook where it shows us the lead actors in an old age, and the main character is reading the story of their lives to his wife, who he loves and who has dementia.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

An artist from the past for example Frida Khalo because I find her a special personality, not only as an artist but also as a person.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would love to go back to the 1960s when everything was more simple and romantic.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest is fear is not being able to accomplish all my goals.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

To not be so stressed, and to tell myself that there will be beautiful and ugly moments, but that everything is a part of life and we need to try to achieve the best always.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Not respecting me as an individual

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Most likely, I would be very stressed and not know how to react. It would be very difficult for me to manage and even more difficult to say goodbye to everyone I love.