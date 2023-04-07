Bulls and bears seek balance as TMS Network (TMSN) leaves Dogecoin (DOGE) & Stacks (STX) way behind in 2240% profits shocker

TMS Network (TMSN) has caught the attention of traders as it records an astounding 2240% rise, leaving Dogecoin (DOGE) and Stacks (STX) far behind. As the bull and bear battle ensues, investors are on the lookout for the ideal investment opportunity.

This article highlights TMS Network’s (TMSN) unique features, its potential for growth, and how it compares to other cryptocurrencies in the market.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. TMS Network (TMSN)‘s goal is to transform traditional trading by eliminating centralized intermediaries, allowing traders to manage their assets and conduct trades without restriction.

TMS Network (TMSN) addresses several issues with modern trading, such as price manipulation, slow transactions, high costs, and poor trading experiences. TMS Network (TMSN) provides traders access to a variety of asset classes, including stocks, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs, with advanced security measures in place to protect assets and transactions.

One of TMS Network (TMSN)‘s most notable advantages is its state-of-the-art security features. From encryption to multi-sig wallets and regular security audits, the platform goes to great lengths to ensure that traders’ assets and transactions are secure.

Traders on TMS Network (TMSN) have access to educational resources like video tutorials, webinars, and guides to help them develop their knowledge and skills. This empowers them to make informed decisions and trade confidently, reducing the learning curve and costly mistakes that often hold traders back.

TMS Network (TMSN) has earned significant investor confidence, and the market is expected to follow suit.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a decentralized cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 as a lighthearted joke based on the popular internet meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained a significant following in recent years due to its fast transaction speeds and low fees. Dogecoin (DOGE) operates on a peer-to-peer network and has become a favorite of investors and influencers, including Elon Musk, who has tweeted about the coin multiple times.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is being accumulated by big investors known as “whales,” according to market intelligence firm Santiment. The report reveals that Dogecoin (DOGE) whales, who hold over 10 million Dogecoin (DOGE), have increased their holdings by 1.47 billion coins worth $123.1 million since January 1.

Furthermore, Dogecoin (DOGE) has shown signs of outperforming other cryptocurrencies, with a 9% gain over the weekend, leading to a possible breakout. Cryptocurrency strategist Kaleo has also predicted a surge in Dogecoin (DOGE) prices, targeting $0.15 from the current value of $0.095, indicating an upside potential of roughly 57%.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks (STX) is a cryptocurrency that operates on the Bitcoin blockchain. It uses a unique consensus algorithm called Proof of Transfer (PoX) to enable Stacks (STX) holders to earn Bitcoin rewards by locking up their tokens. The project aims to build a decentralized internet by allowing developers to build apps and smart contracts on top of Bitcoin.

After a 54% increase in value, Stacks (STX) has experienced a bearish trend and is currently priced at $0.9536, which is 16% lower than its 7-day high of $1.14. Despite this, the trading volume for Stacks (STX) has slightly increased by 0.70% in the last 24 hours, and its technical analysis displays bullish signals.

If Stacks (STX) fails to break the $0.96 resistance level, the future price of the token is predicted to be around $0.92.

Summary

TMS Network (TMSN) outperformed Dogecoin (DOGE) and Stacks (STX) with a staggering 1400% increase in value, as investors seek ideal investment opportunities. TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum with state-of-the-art security features. Dogecoin (DOGE) is being accumulated by big investors and has shown signs of outperforming other cryptocurrencies. Stacks (STX) is showing bullish signals despite its current bearish trend.

