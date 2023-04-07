Cyprus Computer Society supports major European digital skills campaign

For the 14th year in a row, in 2023, ALL DIGITAL, the European association representing networks of digital competence centres and stakeholders, will run the ALL DIGITAL Weeks. In Cyprus, the national partner organisation is the Cyprus Computer Society.

ALL Digital Week is the annual digital inclusion and empowerment campaign involving centres, libraries, community centres, schools and other venues across Europe – which over time helped almost 1.5 million people to get online for the first time or enhance their digital skills.

In 2023 the campaign, supported by the European Commission, will take place over 3 weeks from 17 April until 7 May. It will involve international and national partners and participating organisations in different European countries.

ALL DIGITAL Weeks 2023 strongly contributes to the promotion of the European Year of Skills, launched by the European Commission. Its actions will be underpinned under the motto ’’Enhance your digital skills’’ which is a call to action for all European citizens and every individual living in Europe to learn new skills, both basic and advanced, to be able to face digital transformation with confidence.

The campaign supports the implementation of specific actions of the Digital Education Action Plan 2021-27 of the European Commission.

The three weeks of the campaign will focus on specific core themes under which all the training and events will be organised at international and national levels across Europe. It will cover Digital Skills for “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion’’ encompassing issues such as migration, democratisation, gender gap, and ethnicity; DigComp and Digital Skills Certifications, Digital media literacy and culture, Cybersecurity and safer internet, Digital Skills for Environment and Sustainability, Digital Skills for specific sectors.

The international launch event of the campaign will take place in Brussels on April 19, involving policymakers, digital education stakeholders and ALL DIGITAL members.

“Since the campaign aims at showing the need of empowering all European citizens with the digital tools and skills they need in their studies, and jobs, and for social inclusion, we invite digital competence centres, VET providers, lifelong learning organisations, youth organisations, schools, libraries, social enterprises and anyone else interested, to get involved by organising relevant online and offline events, and training within ALL DIGITAL Weeks and by uploading them on the map of events,” ALL DIGITAL said.

The map of events will offer a great opportunity for digital education stakeholders, in particular grassroots organisations, to showcase the concrete impact local events, training, courses, lectures and conferences providing digital education support, have in enhancing the skills of teachers, students, employees, elderly people, migrants, and all groups impacted by the digital transformation.

The awareness-raising campaign is run at digital competence centres, libraries, community centres, schools and other venues across Europe. Every year it helps more than 50,000 Europeans from 20+ European countries to learn and be inspired by what technology can do for them, focusing on the opportunities given by digital transformation and its effects.