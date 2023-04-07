April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Cyprus News Digest: Harassment and even murder have become tools to silence journalists and threaten democracy

By Rosie Charalambous01893
Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana was murdered in October 2017

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Harassment and even murder have become tools to silence journalists and threaten democracy: we hear about the Council of Europe’s “Journalists Matter” campaign and discuss the issues with a Maltese journalist and playwright and the son of assassinated blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia

Also available HERE

 

Related Posts

Health ministry vows to protect public from future dangers

Jonathan Shkurko

Easter crafts and baking at The Leventis Museum

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Car severely damaged by explosion in Kato Polemidia

Jonathan Shkurko

Police fines business in Larnaca for illegal employment

Jonathan Shkurko

Tourist reports theft of over €88,000 from hotel room

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign