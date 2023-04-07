Government announces €130 million plan to fix refugee housing

The government on Friday decided to undertake a €130 million project to provide “respectable living conditions” on refugee estates.

Expected to span across the next 10 years, President Nikos Christodoulides said the state would take the brunt of the cost with the remaining amount contributed by tenants based on income criteria.

Currently, there are 358 refugee apartment buildings across the government-controlled areas. The living conditions in some of them have been described as abhorrent and dangerous, with refugees fearing the apartments are at the brink of collapse – particularly in earthquake-prone Cyprus. MPs previously heard the buildings were still standing because of residents’ prayers.

“The safety of citizens and them living in dignified conditions is a fundamental human right for which Cyprus is duty-bound to respect and protect,” Christodoulides said.

According to Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, the philosophy of the scheme is that in case apartment beneficiaries need to renovate their home – which will be decided by the state- the works will be carried out without refugees having to pay a substantial contribution.

Of the 358 refugee apartment buildings, 245 are deemed to be in satisfactory condition and 70 have problems that need maintenance. The remaining 43 have structural issues and their renovation is deemed unsustainable and not financially viable.

“The scheme is effective immediately and prioritises the owners of the 43 apartments. In the next few days, a detailed evaluation of the situation will begin,” which will explore constructing new buildings.

This first phase is expected to last two years, Ioannou said. New buildings will be constructed within government housing estate areas. The move is expected to solve problems for apartment buildings built on Turkish Cypriot-owned land, where there will be reconstruction, as owners will now be given the opportunity to replace their lease certificates with title deeds.

Ioannou explained the phase beginning in years three and four will offer funding opportunities for the apartment owners in the 70 buildings that need maintenance. In the following years, the government will offer funding for the remaining 35 apartments every year, depending on the severity of their condition.

For example, one-bedroom apartment owners will pay between €10,000- €12,000 to purchase a new apartment valued at between €120,000- €130,000.

“We will also be subsidising the rental cost for those who will have to leave their apartments while renovation or demolition and reconstruction works will be ongoing,” the minister said.

He also stressed those living in the 43 apartments which have been prioritised due to their “more serious problems, do not have any immediate dangers. Nonetheless, those concerned will have the possibility of finding alternative places of stay and will be able to immediately receive the rent they are allowed.”

On Monday, the town planning department will offer more details on the scheme while a designated website and phone line will become available for more information.

Details on the prioritised refugee estates and their location can be found here (in Greek only).