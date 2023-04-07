April 7, 2023

Tourist reports theft of over €88,000 from hotel room

A 35-year-old tourist reported that €88,400 were stolen from his hotel room in Oroklini on Thursday evening.

According to Larnaca police spokesperson Haris Hadjiyiasemi, the victim of the theft is in Cyprus for holidays. He is part of a large group of tourists that travelled from abroad and booked several rooms at the same hotel.

He told the police that, when he left the room, the money was in the safe. When he returned, however, the large sum disappeared.

Police officers were called on the scene to speak to the 35-year-old, who named a few people as possible suspects.

Investigations are currently underway.

