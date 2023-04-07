April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Wolves’ Podence denies spitting at Forest player

By Reuters News Service00
premier league nottingham forest v wolverhampton wanderers
Brennan Johnson alleged Daniel Podence, who scored Wolves' equaliser, had spat at him in the 90th minute

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Daniel Podence has denied spitting at Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson during Saturday’s 1-1 draw after the Football Association (FA) charged him over the incident.

Johnson alleged Podence, who scored Wolves’ equaliser, had spat at him in the 90th minute of the match. The incident was checked by VAR at the time and no action was taken against the 27-year-old but the Portuguese player was charged on Wednesday.

“As I have been accused of something I haven’t done… will make it clear: I did not spit on Nottingham’s player,” Podence said on Instagram on Thursday. “I’m telling the truth and I would never do such a thing, even more to a colleague.”

Podence is facing a six-match suspension if found guilty.

Related Posts

England beat Brazil on penalties to win Finalissima trophy

Reuters News Service

Three-way tie for Master lead, Woods and McIlroy struggle

Reuters News Service

Tennis should have banned Russian, Belarusian players, says Swiatek

Reuters News Service

Chelsea reappoint Lampard as interim manager until end of season

Reuters News Service

Southern hospitality to be put to the test at the Masters

Reuters News Service

Barcelona stunned as Benzema hat-trick sends Real into Copa final

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign