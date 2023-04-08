April 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Minor arrested for lighting torch during football match

By Gina Agapiou036
police car 02

A minor who lit up a torch during a football match this week has been arrested for violating the law on violence in sports venues, Paphos police said on Saturday. 

The 16-year-old was allegedly identified through CCTV material of the Paphos – Omonia Nicosia cup match lighting up a torch outside the stadium before the match started and once more during the match. The game took place at the Stelios Kyriakides stadium on Thursday. 

Officers arrested the teenager on a court warrant on Friday afternoon. He was charged in writing and then released pending his court appearance. 

This concerns the third arrest in recent days for sport violence at the same stadium. 

Police said they also arrested a 27-year-old man on Friday offences related to the violence in sports law carried out during and after the Paphos – Omonia match.  

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old has been arrested on Thursday after he was caught with two torches and marijuana during checks at the entrance of the stadium ahead of the Paphos FC – Omonia match. 

Related Posts

Cyprus Tabletop Gaming festival on this Sunday

Eleni Philippou

Man sentenced for stealing statue now faces new charges

Gina Agapiou

Two men arrested on suspicion of stealing €88,000 from hotel room

Gina Agapiou

Improvised Molotov cocktails found in Dali

Gina Agapiou

NiMAC exhibition presents free film screening in English

Eleni Philippou

Price of basic goods maintains upward trend

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign