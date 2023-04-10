April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Four hundred firecrackers confiscated in Larnaca

A total of 400 firecrackers were found in the possession of two persons aged 18 and 21, who were stopped by police on Sunday for inspection.

According to the police, around 6pm officers stopped the car being driven in Oroklini by the two young men. During the search, police found and confiscated ten boxes containing 40 firecrackers each, which had been purchased in the north.

The two were were charged in writing and released.

