April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government websites down due to water leak

By Nick Theodoulou00
untitled

Government websites are unavailable due to a water leak at the finance ministry, where the servers are located and have subsequently been turned off.

The websites of ministries, departments and semi-government organisations are temporarily unavailable until the problem is resolved, deputy research and innovation minister Philipos Hadjizacharia said.

He explained on Monday evening that a pipe failure and subsequent water leaks have impacted the area where the tech is hosted at the finance ministry building.

The servers were shut down as a precaution to prevent further damage until the problem is fixed, he added.

Hadjizacharia concluded by saying that work is currently underway to repair the damage and get the websites back up and running.

Related Posts

Government scheme to help those in refugee housing to cost €130 million

Elias Hazou

Smart cameras installed in public spaces, more on the way

Nick Theodoulou

Health minister visits Athalassa Hospital

Nikolaos Prakas

Larnaca’s inclusion on the Cyprus-Greece ferry link ‘will benefit everyone’ says Deputy Shipping Minister

Jonathan Shkurko

Motor vehicle registrations up across the board

Staff Reporter

Limassol company defrauded out of €50,000

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign