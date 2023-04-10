April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

WE Hotels stays offer BoC Antamivi reward scheme points

By Press Release01
WE Hotels participate in Antamivi reward scheme

Summer without a holiday is impossible. Holidays without early planning and affordable prices may be a dream come true for many. Today, the WE Hotels platform (www.wehotels.cy) helps you make your reservation in time, booking from among a wide range of hotels in Cyprus or abroad, while fitting your budget and your needs.

The modern, user-friendly hotel booking platform makes booking your stay easy and convenient, allowing you to quickly find the best hotel.

Members also enjoy savings on selected accommodation, with the chance of saving even more thanks to special offers, such as free cancellation, mobile-only deals and special rates.

So, use the platform to do your research for business or leisure hotels, discover not-to-be-missed travel destinations and make the most of your holiday with unique destination guides.

Registration is very simple: simply create your profile when you fill in your full name and email address, and set a password.

Enjoy your WE Hotels holiday at hotels that feature the Bank of Cyprus Antamivi Rewards Scheme, which rewards card transactions with points at over 900 locations throughout Cyprus. You accumulate points automatically each time you use your card at partner businesses, redeeming them whenever you wish.

Learn more by visiting: www.antamivi.com.cy or contacting 1Bank at: 800-00-80.

Related Posts

All ages turn out for 2023 Christodoula March

Press Release

‘Be there’ by giving to 2023 Christodoula March fundraisers

Press Release

Grand opening of Bean Bar 360 with a cinematic feel

Press Release

New Easter competition and special offers from Alphamega

Press Release

All-day Lidl Food Academy event to begin Easter countdown

Press Release

Participate in initiatives contributing to the environment

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign