April 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Worries grow for whereabouts of missing Briton

By Jonathan Shkurko0544
Family and friends of missing Briton Ann Naisbitt, 79, who has been missing for a week on Monday expressed fears for her wellbeing as police continue their search.

According to the police, she was last seen at 10am last Monday, and her last contact was with her son Lee, who lives in the same house in the Universal area of Paphos.

Before disappearing, she was wearing black jeans, a white and orange striped short-sleeved jumper, a grey fleece and was carrying a black handbag.

According to family friend Jean Ivell, Naisbitt, who also suffers from dementia, already went missing last month but was tracked down soon after by Lee.

Ivell told the Cyprus Mail that the family is in constant contact with the police, who have extended the search area to include other locations such as Petra tou Romiou, Limassol and Pissouri.

Posters have also been put up near the 70-year-old’s house.

Anyone possessing any information is asked to contact the Paphos police on 26 806085, the nearest station or the citizens line 1406.

 

