April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A&E staff to be boosted

By Nikolaos Prakas042
ÔÌÇÌÁ ÐÑÙÔÙÍ ÂÏÇÈÅÉÙÍ ÃÅÍÉÊÏÕ ÍÏÓÏÊÏÌÅÉÏÕ ËÅÕÊÙÓÉÁÓ
A&E at Nicosia general hospital

Authorities are trying to find staff for A&E departments at the state hospitals around the island, the health ministry and the state health services (Okypy) said on Tuesday.

The authorities are expected to make announcements after Easter, on how best they will deal with the heavy inflow of patients at the departments.

The Cyprus News Agency said the health ministry and Okypy have already taken some action to immediately find solutions, where possible.

“Within the next week we will have developments,” CNA reported.

Health Minister Popi Kanari has already made several contacts, while next week she will proceed with announcements regarding strengthening of the A&E department with medical personnel.

According to CNA’s information, openings for ten doctors have already been announced for the A&E departments in all districts, but also in the children’s A&E in Nicosia, while it is expected that at the beginning of next week, two more positions will be announced for the children’s A&E.

The recruitment process, according to the same source, is expected to be very fast, with the aim to staff the departments as quickly as possible.

The current advertised positions concern three doctors in Nicosia, two in Famagusta, one in Limassol, two in Paphos and two in children’s A&E.

