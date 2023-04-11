April 11, 2023

American University of Beirut to welcome first students in September

By Antigoni Pitta088
Finance Minister Makis Keravnos

The American University of Beirut (AUB) will admit its first students in September with the opening of a campus in Paphos, the finance ministry announced on Tuesday.

In a series of Tweets, the ministry said that Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos met with AUB president Fadlo Khuri, who briefed them on the progress of the project.

According to Khuri, AUB – Mediterraneo, as it will be named, came to fruition in less than three years, and the plan is for the campus to admit its first students in five departments in the 2023-24 academic year.

Khuri emphasised that a major goal of the university is to establish a medical and nursing school, with the ultimate goal in the future, to create a university hospital.

For his part, Keravnos welcomed the effort and “affirmed the government’s support for investments that promote the knowledge society and the creation of quality jobs”.

The minister also stressed the need for the new university to be active in sectors that can be exploited by the labour market.

Meanwhile, the Paphos mayor highlighted the importance of the development of a new university institution in Paphos as well as the multi-level benefits it can have for the country in general.

 

