April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Firecracker sellers move onto TikTok

By Andria Kades070
The police clampdown ahead of the Easter bonfire season has had to keep up with the times after it emerged on Tuesday there was a TikTok account offering firecrackers costing anything between €20 to €350.

Officers were trying to track the location of the seller.

Meanwhile, on the ground efforts led to the arrest of two men aged 20 and 24, after officers found them with 400 firecrakers in their possession.

The two were on a quad bike at the Ayios Nikolaos church foyer in Larnaca.

The firecrackers were seized, police spokesman Charis Hadjiyiasemis said.

 

