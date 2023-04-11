April 11, 2023

Petrol station owners report fuel companies for unfair pricing

The Cyprus petrol station owners’ association in Nicosia filed a complaint to the competition authority (CPC) on Tuesday for fair play violations on the part of major petrol importers.

According to an announcement from the association, complaints have been filed against Petrolina (Holdings) Public Ltd, EKO Cyprus Ltd, Coral Energy Products Cyprus Ltd, and ExxonMobil Cyprus Ltd, which are purported to have violated fair play rules for selling petrol at unfair wholesale prices for liquid fuels which manifested itself in excessive pricing.

The complaint said that the companies have also violated the law by not having the same wholesale prices for petrol station owners, who sell their brand.

 

