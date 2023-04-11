Suspect arrested for illegal drugs, theft in Paphos

April 11, 2023

Police in Paphos on Tuesday arrested a man for illegal possession of property and drugs.

According to head of CID Michalis Nikolaou, in the early morning hours traffic police stopped a 25-year-old man driving suspiciously on Petraki Gialourou Street.

In the search that followed police found in his possession a laptop, two mobile phones, two watches, a pair of glasses and other items, as well as a quantity of a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

During questioning the man did not provide adequate explanation for the items.

He was arrested and taken into custody, while investigations continue.

