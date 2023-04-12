April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentShowbiz

Harry Potter series, another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel coming to Max streaming service

By Reuters News Service00
Harry Potter Game Crucial updates in the runup to the release of the PlayStation 5, including official confirmation of the pricing of its next generation console were presented this week at an online showcase by Sony.

Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author J.K. Rowling.

Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company’s plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.

The upcoming series will feature a new cast, and each season will be devoted to one of Rowling’s books. The plan is for the series to unfold over 10 years.

“I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series,” Rowling said in a statement.

Max also announced that a new “Game of Thrones” prequel is in development, titled “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” with author George R.R. Martin serving as executive producer.

The series will be set 100 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” a time when the Targaryen line holds the Iron Throne. The story will focus on a “young, naive but courageous knight” and his squire, the company said.

Warner Bros Discovery did not announce release dates for either show.

Related Posts

Guitar recital to close packed month at Technopolis 20

Eleni Philippou

Group exhibition Cruel Spring to open after Easter

Eleni Philippou

UK artist to present Cesnola exhibition in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Italian Opera Multimedia Show coming to Nicosia and Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Exhibition at Aigaia presents Anna Alexandrou’s work

Eleni Philippou

Book Review: Vacuum in the Dark by Jen Beagin

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign