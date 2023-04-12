April 12, 2023

Police investigate bomb threat to Limassol theatre

Police on Tuesday night responded to a bomb at the Pattihio Municipal Theatre in Limassol. So far nothing suspicious has been found.

According to preliminary information, the theatre was evacuated after the phone call, prior to a scheduled stand-up comedy show by artists from abroad. 

Police are continuing investigations.

