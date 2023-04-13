April 13, 2023

Invest Cyprus appoints new chief executive

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
tanousis

National investment promotion agency Invest Cyprus on Thursday announced that it has selected Marios Tannousis to become its new chief executive officer.

“The Board of Directors of Invest Cyprus has unanimously decided on the appointment of Marios Tannousis as the new CEO of Invest Cyprus after undergoing a selection process,” the announcement stated.

Marios Tannousis previously served as the Deputy CEO of Invest Cyprus. He has more than twenty-five years of international corporate experience with twelve years in economic development and investments.

“His role has been instrumental in the establishment of the Investment Fund Industry in Cyprus as well as the recent inbound investments of Technology companies in Cyprus,” Invest Cyprus explained.

What is more, Tannousis is a Member of the Board of the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA), as well as the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA).

He is also a board member of the Euro Mediterranean Investment Network ANIMA.

Moreover, the new Invest Cyprus CEO is also a Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) in the United Kingdom and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Rutgers University and an MBA from Mankato State University, USA, while he also has a certificate on financial technology from Oxford University’s Said Business School.

Finally, Tannousis also represents Cyprus at various international and European Conferences.

