April 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Kremlin denies Putin personally approved arrest of WSJ reporter

By Reuters News Service00
reporter for u.s. newspaper the wall street journal evan gershkovich leaves a court building in moscow
WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich, detained on suspicion of espionage, leaves a court building in Moscow

The Kremlin on Thursday denied a report that President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia late last month on espionage charges.

“No, it is not the president’s prerogative, it is the special services who are doing their job. Once again, I would like to remind you that this journalist was caught red-handed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

