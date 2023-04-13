April 13, 2023

Police search for suspect, after Paphos kiosk robbery

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Cyprus police (Christos Theodorides)

Police are searching for an individual that robbed a Paphos kiosk in broad daylight, an announcement said on Thursday.

According to police, a masked man entered the kiosk in Chlorakas at around 4pm on Wednesday, and shouted “robbery, robbery,” in Greek to the 17-year-old cashier.

After that the suspect ran behind the cash register and grabbed €250.

The cashier attempted to stop the suspect but was unable.

The suspect ran out of the kiosk.

Police say the suspect was wearing dark leisure wear.

