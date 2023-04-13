April 13, 2023

Shops to close by 6pm on Friday and Saturday, ministry says

General stores will operate on Good Friday and Easter Saturday, but must close by 6pm, the labour ministry said on Thursday ahead of the Orthodox Easter weekend.

On Easter Sunday and Easter Monday – April 16 and 17, respectively – all general stores must remain closed.

General stores are defined as those operating at normal hours and may sell any products and/or services.

Specialist stores are defined as those operating during special hours and may sell certain designated products and/or services, as determined by ministerial decrees issued from time to time.

The labour ministry recalled that since Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are considered holidays for employees of special stores, in the event they do work on these days they should be paid double the rate per hour of work.

