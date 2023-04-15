April 15, 2023

Inland Revenue warns taxpayers to ignore scam message that may look legit

By Jean Christou03
The Taxisnet website

Inland Revenue warned on Saturday that electronic messages are circulating with the government domain @gov.cy purporting to be from the tax office and requesting banking information from recipients “in order to receive a refund”.

The message states: “During an audit on your tax return we were able to establish that, you are entitled to state compensation due to your own overpayment – you will receive a refund of €..- Verify your bank and personal details in advance to receive a refund… “

“The above message is intended to intercept bank account details of unsuspecting citizens and the Tax Department urges those who have received such a message to ignore them,” Inland Revenue said.

It is also made it clear that the tax department communicates with the public only through e-mail addresses ending in: @tax.mof.gov.cy, and that tax refunds are made only by transfer to a bank account whose IBAN is declared by the taxpayer to Inland Revenue with secure procedures through a specific form.

