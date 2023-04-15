April 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teen biker intubated after collision in Xylofagou

By Staff Reporter00
taep ambulance new

A 17-year-old was in intubated and is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a car in Xylofagou on Friday afternoon.

The driver of the car, aged 72, who tested negative for alcohol, was not injured.

Police said the teen had been riding his motorcycle in the centre of the village around 3pm when a car going in the same direction attempted to turn right, colliding with the bike.

The teenager was taken to Famagusta General and found to have serious internal bleeding. He was operated on immediately but on Friday night due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to the ICU in Nicosia and intubated.

He has sustained serious injures to his chest and abdomen and his condition is said to be life-threatening.”

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Fracas in Nicosia, two injured, several arrests

Staff Reporter

Arrest in Paphos after home-made explosives found

Staff Reporter

CySEC imposes hefty fine on investment firm

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Stricter lending criteria lead to reduction in loans in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Youth misbehaviour hits new low point at Easter

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign