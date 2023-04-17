April 17, 2023

Man wanted after property taken in burglary

By Gina Agapiou098
File photo

Paphos police said on Monday they are looking for a 41-year-old man in connection with a Tala house burglary that took place in January.

The case was reported to the police on January 31 by a permanent resident of Cyprus who said his Kamares house was broken into, and from which a large amount of property was stolen.

On April 15, Paphos officers raided the house of a 41-year-old man in the presence of his partner.

There, they found property which was stolen from the Tala house but also other items that are suspected to have been stolen, Paphos CID chief Michalis Nicolaou told the Cyprus News Agency.

