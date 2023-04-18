Creating the Web3 World: Who Builds our Future Meetup

The EcoX Cyprus fintech community is organising an interesting blockchain meetup and networking event in Limassol to discuss blockchain technologies and their applications with guests from Binance, Internet Computer and Asterizm.
The meetup will be held in Limassol at the new entrepreneurial space Entire VC Hall on Thursday, 20th of April 2023 at 19.00
The event will bring together experts from the blockchain industry to explore the benefits of future technology and its impact on our future.
The event will begin with an introduction by the EcoXCyprus host Panis Pieri, followed by three expert speakers. Each speaker will have 20 minutes to share their insights and experiences in the blockchain industry, followed by a 10-minute Q&A session.
Disruptive decentralised technologies are changing our lives daily and are expected to bring a stream of changes. Government, business, academia and users need to work together in order to build a better world.
“Decentralised technologies can be used in every industry. We can use them to build more trust in transactions and security. This particular space and Cyprus, in general, need more regulation to foster innovation that works. Hosting international companies such as Binance, Internet Computer and Asterizm to our meetups will provide a fresh insight into the local blockchain scene,” the host of EcoX Cyprus Panis Pieri said.
Andreas Vlachos, Growth Manager at Binance, will discuss Trust Wallet and the important services it offers for people and businesses. He will also touch on the safety of the Web3 world and how it is becoming increasingly important in today’s digital age.
Daria Chernozub, ICP Hub Manager, Mena Region Lead, will provide insights on how the Internet Computer ecosystem is building a global story with local activities. She will also discuss the benefits of starting a startup with the Internet Computer, grant programmes, and how L1 grows and builds the future Internet.
Denis Polulyakhov, Co-founder of Asterizm.io, will talk about the importance of interoperability and connections between ecosystems and different blockchains. He will share his insights on how to connect this wild Web3 world and how cross-chain shapes a new blockchain industry paradigm.
The event is supported by NovusAlpha, Cyprus Computer Society, Venture Crew, Cyprus Fintech Summit, Cyprus Meetup and Cyprus Mail.
Learn more and register here.