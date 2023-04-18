April 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Migrant boat intercepted off Cape Greco

By Staff Reporter066
migrants coastguard
File photo

Eighteen migrants travelling in a boat off Cape Greco were intercepted on Monday by the coast guard.

According to police statement, the 6m wooden boat was intercepted shortly after 6 pm, travelling 12 nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco with 8 men, 6 women and 6 minors on board.

The irregular migrants were escorted to the Ayia Napa marina and from there to the reception center in Pournara.

Police arrested a 21-year-old man who was determined to have sailed the boat after testimony emerged against him.

Famagusta CID is continuing investigations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Today’s Weather: Hot, dust in the air

Staff Reporter

Swimming pool law damaging Cyprus property and tourism

Bejay Browne

Cyprus has highest ratio of Ukrainian nationals given protection in EU

Andria Kades

Man wanted after property taken in burglary

Gina Agapiou

Police looking for car thief

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus to operate damage control over sanctions

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign