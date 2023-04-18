April 18, 2023

Paphos hotel occupancy at 65 per cent over Easter

By Nick Theodoulou00
paphos

Easter proved to be a treat for Paphos hoteliers who are pleased with an average occupancy rate of 65 per cent, with Britain remaining the largest market.

Head of the Paphos Hoteliers Association Thanos Michaelides, explained on Tuesday that rates at Easter were recorded at 65 per cent, with April overall estimated to be at 60 per cent.

Michaelides estimates that it will rise to 70 per cent in May, where Britain is again expected to be the key market, followed by smaller sources such as Israel and Poland.

