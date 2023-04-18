April 18, 2023

UNDP stresses commitment to protecting Cypriot cultural heritage

The renovated Martinengo Bastion inside the walls of Famagusta is just one of many projects of the committee (UNDP Kerim Belet)

United Nations Development Programme Cyprus stressed its commitment to protecting the island’s cultural heritage on the occasion of the World Heritage Day.

In a post on twitter, UNPD said it celebrates cultural heritage and its relation to climate action.

”At UNDP Cyprus, we’re committed to protecting and promoting these landmarks in cooperation with the TCCH and with support from the EU and other donors,” the tweet said.

”This year’s theme, ‘Heritage Changes,’ reminds us that our cultural heritage is constantly evolving, especially in response to climate change. It’s crucial we adapt our approach to preserve these sites for future generations”, the tweet added.

UNPD is a programme mainly funded by the European Union contributing to the peace-building process in Cyprus.

 

