April 19, 2023

Burglary suspect wanted by Paphos police

By Staff Reporter
Police in Paphos on Wednesday are looking for a 42-year-old man for reckless driving and possessing a prohibited knife. 

According to police statement, on Tuesday shortly before midnight members of the Paphos crime prevention unit patrolling the ​​Moutallos area, spotted a vehicle moving suspiciously.

Police signaled the driver to halt but instead he sped up and started driving recklessly attempting to flee, eventually abandoning his car and continuing to evade police on foot.

Police carried out a background check on the vehicle and determined it was being driven without a certificate of suitability. A search turned up a knife with a wooden handle and fixed blade as well as burglary tools.

Police took the vehicle to the central police station and an arrest warrant was issued against its registered 42-year-old owner who is wanted.

