April 19, 2023

Man arrested in connection with dog poisoning

Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man as part of an investigation into a case of harm to animals.

The arrest followed after police received a complaint from a Paphos resident, that between March 31 and April 2, unknown persons poisoned his three hunting dogs, which were kept in a fenced-off area, in a field.

The Peyia police station is continuing the investigation

