April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in Paphos arrested for grievous bodily harm

By Staff Reporter00
police
File photo

Police in Paphos on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for causing grievous bodily harm.

According to Head of CID, Michalis Nikolaou, on Monday, a 26-year-old reported to police that he had been assaulted in a coffee shop in the village of Emba the previous Saturday, by a 22-year-old following an argument.

According to the complainant, the 22-year-old assailant punched him in the face and kicked him in the stomach.

The 26-year-old was taken to the Paphos general hospital A&E where he was found to have suffered a bladder injury and underwent surgery.

An arrest warrant was issued and the 22-year-old was arrested on Tuesday shortly before 8pm.

The case is under ongoing investigation.

