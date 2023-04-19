April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Company News

OPAP renews sponsorship of two Arodafnousa rooms

By Press Release022
OPAP-Arodafnousa

In a hopeful move, befitting the Easter period, OPAP Cyprus has renewed the adoption of two rooms at the Arodafnousa Palliative Care Centre.

Announcing the renewal of the adoption of the two rooms, three days after Easter Sunday, OPAP CEO Dimitris Aletraris noted that: “the hopeful messages, as communicated to people by the divine passion, crucifixion and resurrection of Christ, also support the hope of our fellow human beings who, enduring the suffering of cancer, look forward to the right to life, joy and prosperity”.

This expectation, stressed CEO Aletraris, demands a continual re-investment of love and, above all, actions, in order to create the most favourable conditions for care and recovery.

In addition to covering the two rooms’ operating costs at Arodafnousa – which OPAP Cyprus has consistently undertaken since 2017 – the renewed support will also contribute to the provision of a special bus to transport patients, based on the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society’s needs and implementation of plans.

CEO Aletraris expressed his respect and appreciation for the work of the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, assuring the body’s president Dr. Adamos Adamou, that OPAP Cyprus would continue to support its efforts, contributing to the implementation of its programmes and services, serving fellow human beings.

“This is also dictated by the timeless human-centred philosophy of OPAP Cyprus,” concluded Aletraris.

Accepting OPAP Cyprus’ latest initiative of support, Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society chief Adamou, expressed his gratitude, saying such actions contributed decisively to the Society’s work.

Dr. Adamou also attested to OPAP Cyprus’ people-centred approach not merely for the CACS but for Cypriot society at large. “OPAP Cyprus’ sensitivity and corporate social responsibility allow us to continue to envision and set high goals, always with the well-being of our fellow cancer patients in mind,” added Dr. Adamou.

