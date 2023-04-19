Pensioners union and health minister examine creation of geriatric healthcare centres

An initiative aimed at creating much-needed rehabilitation centres and geriatric clinics for pensioners on the island was discussed by the Health Minister Popi Kanari and Union of Cypriot Pensioners (Ekysy) on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the meeting focused on various demands by Ekysy, which include, among others, the increase of sponsorship for hearing aids and the creation of state rehabilitation centres as well as geriatric clinics.

Issues related to the contribution that pensioners and chronic patients are required to pay for a number of medicines were also discussed.

On her part, the minister assured that she agreed with Ekysy’s requests, as the aim of the health ministry, she stressed, is to solve the problems faced by pensioners.

In October last year, pensioners demonstrated in Nicosia against what they described as government indifference to their plight. Ekysy said the government had not done anything to protect them at a time of rampant inflation, which affects those with low incomes the most.

Earlier in 2022, pensioners again pleaded with the government of the day for podiatrists to be covered by the general health system (Gesy) and the need for simplified procedures for hearing aids.

They were also concerned about the sums they must pay for medicine, including over-the-counter drugs not covered by Gesy.

Ekysy said most pensioners now pay more for medicine with Gesy than they did before with the health card that was issued to specific population groups, in part because a lot of over-the-counter drugs that the elderly use such as anti-flu, cough syrup, medical creams, vitamins, pills or osteoporosis injections are not covered.

In addition, pharmaceuticals pensioners used to get from the state pharmacies are now outside Gesy, obliging them to buy them from private pharmacies at market rates, it added.

Another issue that has arisen recently is that new patients cannot obtain specific, costly drugs on Gesy whereas older ones are allowed with the co-payment of €1. Examples cited are drugs needed by patients with heart issues such as Xarelto – an anticoagulant which costs about €80 a month.

The group also expressed concern over the state of public hospitals, particularly as regards patient care, as a number of doctors have left. Moreover, citing a shortage of beds, private hospitals only appear to respond to ‘easy cases’ and turn patients away, it added.

Another acute problem is the long delay in booking an appointment with a doctor, it added, as well as the fact that in the past, medical care was nearly or completely free at state hospitals, whereas with Gesy pensioners must pay a 2.65 per cent contribution on their pension as well as the full cost of medicine not covered by the national health scheme.