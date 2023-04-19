April 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest 38-year-old suspect for illegal migrant transport

Staff Reporter
handcuffs 06
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man to facilitate investigation into a case involving the transportation of illegal immigrants.

According to a statement by police, around 6 pm on Tuesday authorities intercepted a boat at a distance of 7.5 nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco, transporting 16 irregular migrants, 9 men, 3 women and 4 minors.

The migrants were escorted to the Ayia Napa marina and from there to the reception center in Pournara.

Police obtained testimony against a 38-year-old man, apparently the vessel’s driver, who was arrested to facilitate investigations.

The 38-year-old is expected to be brought before the District Court of Famagusta on Wednesday for the issuance of a remand.

Avatar photo

