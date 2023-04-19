April 19, 2023

CrimeCyprus

Three arrested for drug trafficking in foot spas

By Staff Reporter0198
handcuffs 08
File photo

Police on Tuesday arrested three people for a case of importation and possession of illegal drugs with intent to supply.

The suspects are three Cameroonian nationals, two men aged 25 and 24 and a woman aged 29. One more suspect is being sought for the case.

The case involves the import of 5 kg of methamphetamine detected in three portable foot spas on April 15 at Larnaca airport, and seized by the customs authorities.

