April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Biden, France’s Macron reaffirm maintaining peace across Taiwan Strait- White House

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: u.s. president biden visits ireland
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed Macron’s state visit to China, the White House said, a week after Macron’s remarks following the visit raised eyebrows in Washington

“They reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The Presidents also reiterated their steadfast support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s brutal aggression,” the White House said.

In an interview with Politico and daily Les Echos following the China state visit, Macron indicated Europe should avoid being drawn into a conflict over Taiwan and should focus on “strategic autonomy” independent from both the United States and China.

Biden spoke earlier on Thursday to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the White House said China was a key topic.

“The two leaders discussed President von der Leyen’s recent trip to Beijing and their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices,” a White House statement said.

