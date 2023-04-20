April 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man in Paphos remanded for grievous bodily harm

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police45

The Paphos district court has issued a two-day remand against a 22-year-old in connection with a case of alleged serious bodily harm.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nikolau, on April 17, a 26-year-old man reported that he was attacked by the 22-year-old in a café in the village of Empa two days prior, following an argument they had.

According to the complainant, the 22-year-old allegedly punched him in the face and kicked him in the stomach.

The 26-year-old was taken to the A&E department of the Paphos general hospital, where he was diagnosed with a ruptured bladder and underwent surgery.

An arrest warrant against the 22-year-old was issued on April 17, the day the incident was reported, and he was arrested on Tuesday at 7.45pm. He appeared before the court on Wednesday.

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Moving water-damaged servers could take several months, says government spokesman

Nikolaos Prakas

Limassol company defrauded out of €12,200

Staff Reporter

Akel: Cyprus has earned a horrific name for itself, in light of sanctions

Andria Kades

Syprodat: Government must do more to protect borrowers

Nick Theodoulou

Cypriot industry needs a new development model, says Akel

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign