April 20, 2023

Three German airports empty as transport strikes begin

By Reuters News Service
A time table shows diverted and cancelled flights as aviation security workers go on strike at Cologne-Bonn Airport, called by German trade union Verdi, in Cologne, Germany, April 20, 2023. REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch

Airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne Bonn were virtually empty on Thursday in the first of another round of strikes called by Germany’s Verdi trade union over the cost of living crisis.

Nearly 100,000 people will be affected by aviation security worker strikes on Thursday and Friday at the three airports, airport association ADV said, with around 700 departing flights to be cancelled.

“The situation in the terminals today is the same as previous Verdi strikes this year: departure terminals are empty, the situation is calm,” a Hamburg airport spokesperson said in a statement.

The union said it has been negotiating with the BDLS aviation security association to push for pay increases for night, weekend and public holiday shifts, with no breakthrough in sight.

On Friday the strike is set to widen as Verdi has called on security staff at Stuttgart airport to join the walkouts, prompting the airport to cancel all departures.

Germany’s EVG union has also called for a nationwide transport strikeon Friday, with national rail operator Deutsche Bahn among the companies impacted.

The strike will affect 50 companies and run from 3 a.m. until 11 a.m. (0100 GMT-0900 GMT), with significant disruption expected, the railway and transport union said.

High inflation in Europe’s largest economy has prompted a wave of strikes in recent months as workers demand higher pay to offset the rising cost of living.

