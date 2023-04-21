April 21, 2023

Covid report: Four deaths, including a 19-year-old

By Nick Theodoulou
The health ministry announced four Covid-19 deaths this week including a 19-year-old who suffered from underlying health conditions.

The ministry’s bi-weekly update detailed that three men – aged 19, 79 and 88 – and one woman aged 82 died between April 3 and April 10.

The 19-year-old, understood to be the youngest fatality linked to Covid-19 in Cyprus, had underlying health conditions, the Cyprus News Agency quoted the health ministry as saying.

No further details of the young man’s death were immediately available, but his passing raises the total number of deaths attributed to Covid-19 as the underlying cause to 1,354.

As for hospitalisations, the ministry stated that there are 46 covid-19 patients in hospital, six of whom are in serious condition.

The report, which said it covered data from April 7 to April 20, detailed that 63,125 tests were carried out which yielded 1,546 positives at a rate of 2.44 per cent. Total confirmed infections now number 658,450.

The ministry concluded that the next update will be issued on May 6.

