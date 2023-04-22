April 22, 2023

A Magical City: kids summer camp at NiMAC

Summer in the city will be about arts, crafts and discoveries this June and July as NiMAC prepares a two-week summer camp for children. Titled A Magical City, this will be the first kids’ camp at the Municipal Arts Centre and it is specially designed to spark imagination and creativity for children aged seven to 12.

With a focus on the city and culture in general and contemporary art in particular, through experiential workshops and walks in the neighbourhood of NiMAC the children will explore ‘a magical city’ full of hidden treasures, unique experiences and unlimited possibilities.

Guided by experienced and enthusiastic educators of art, writing and theatre who share their immense love for Nicosia, NiMAC’s Summer Camp (June 23-July 7) will act as the ideal place for children to meet new friends, learn new skills and create memories that will last over time. “The magic in Nicosia never stops anywhere!” say the organisers.

The camp will run daily from 8.30am to 1.30pm and costs €300 which includes all of the workshops, individual insurance for each child and daily snacks. A limited number of places are available so parents are advised to book places soon.

 

A Magical City

Kids’ summer camp with experienced and enthusiastic educators of art, writing and theatre. NiMAC, Nicosia. June 23-July 7. 8.30am-1.30pm. €300. Tel: 22-797400, email: [email protected]

