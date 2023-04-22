Cyprus to host multiple events for European Maritime Day

The Cyprus Marine and Maritime Institute this week announced that it will be hosting a press conference on the “European Maritime Day (EMD) in Cyprus” with parallel events taking place in Larnaca, Ayia Napa, Limassol, and Paphos from May 18 to 21, 2023.

According to the announcement, this will be the first time that simultaneous events are being held across multiple locations in Cyprus.

The press conference will be held at the Marina of Ayia Napa on May 15, 2023, at 11:00 am, to inform the public and other organisations about the events scheduled for the European Day for the Sea.

Established by the European Commission (EU) in 2008, European Maritime Day is an annual event where Europe’s maritime communities and actors gather to discuss and present their ideas, projects, and achievements related to the sea and the sustainable blue economy.

Additionally, the event aims to develop partnerships, learn about the evolving EU Maritime Policy, and contribute to its shaping.

The main event for the “European Day for the Sea” will take place this year in Brest, France, on May 24-25, 2023. However, there will be a multitude of parallel events taking place in various European countries aimed at educating citizens, especially young people, about the interaction and interdependence of humans with the sea.

These local events are organised every year from April 1 to October 31 as part of the “European Day for the Sea in my country” after approval by the European Commission.

The “European Day for the Sea in my country” is an important initiative aimed at raising awareness and mobilising people to protect and restore the sea, the announcement explained.

It added that the initiative also seeks to highlight the importance and opportunities that the sea offers for societies and economies across Europe.

The related events have become increasingly popular, attracting thousands of participants every year in all EU sea basins.

In 2022, 630 events were organised for the “European Day for the Sea in my country,” covering all the sea basins of the EU. The events in Cyprus took place for the second year in Larnaca at the initiative of the Cyprus Maritime and Maritime Institute (CMMI), after the successful first event in 2021, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Moreover, this year, in collaboration with a large number of local bodies and organisations, the events for the “European Maritime Day (EMD) in Cyprus” have been extended to include the coastal municipalities of Larnaca, Ayia Napa, Limassol, and Paphos.

This expansion offers an exciting opportunity for individuals and organisations to learn more about the importance of the sea and the role it plays in the sustainable blue economy.