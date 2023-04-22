April 22, 2023

Police hunt for missing man, 25-year-old wanted for attempted murder

Police on Saturday night made an appeal to the public for information on the whereabouts of 31-year-old Angelos Perikleous who has been missing from his Limassol home for the past two days.

Officers have reason to believe he has been kidnapped after his car was found on Friday at a shooting range in Paliometocho, burned. It contained a shovel and clothes.

Police believe a 25-year-old hacker is connected to his disappearance and have issued an arrrest warrant citing kidnapping with an attempt to carry out premeditated murder. The suspect remains at large and according to the state broadcaster, was the first Cypriot to be extradited to the US for charges related to hacking activities.

News reports suggested the 31-year-old along with the 25-year-old drove off together in one car on Thursday to resolve their differences from Perikleous’ Amathounda home. Perikleous’ phone stopped emitting a signal at the Skarinou area.

The 25-year-old was recently arrested for another hacking-related case, for which he was released on conditions and set to appear at court at a later date.

Perikleous, originally from Larnaca was reported missing by his partner. He is described as slim, 1.60m tall, with a beard and short black hair. He has a tattoo from his shoulder to elbow on his right arm, and another tattoo on the wrist of his left hand.

He was last seen wearing a short black t-shirt, black trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Limassol CID at 25-805057, the citizen’s line at 1460 or the closest police station.

