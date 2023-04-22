Study reveals economic impact of atherosclerosis in Cyprus

Consulting and advisory firm Deloitte Cyprus recently published its findings on the social and economic impact of atherosclerosis in Cyprus, with the overall cost to the state estimated in the tens of millions.

The findings were presented during an event attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health, the Parliamentary Health Committee, the Health Insurance Organisation (OHI), the State Health Services Organisation (OKYpY), doctors of different specialities, and representatives of organised patients.

Atherosclerosis is a condition characterised by the chronic and gradual accumulation of plaque within arterial walls, which can lead to ischemic heart disease, ischemic stroke, and peripheral arterial disease. Smoking, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and a diet rich in cholesterol and sugars are some of the main risk factors for developing atherosclerosis.

According to the study’s analysis, 136,446 people (15.6 per cent of the total population of Cyprus) suffered from hypercholesterolemia in 2021, with the majority of them (50.9 per cent) being categorised in the actively productive ages of 18-64 years.

Through the use of a parametric model and taking into account demographic trends, it appears that by 2030, the number of people affected by hypercholesterolemia will increase by 13.8 per cent, reaching 155,202.

Regarding the prevalence of atherosclerosis in Cyprus, it amounts to 3.7 per cent of the general population, a percentage that is estimated to increase by 2023, affecting approximately 52,515 people compared to the number of 33,152 patients estimated to exist today.

Additionally, through the analysis of deaths in Cyprus in 2020, it appears that 14.8 per cent have been attributed to the main clinical manifestations of atherosclerosis, which are ischemic heart disease and stroke.

Further analysis of direct and indirect costs shows that €13-€15 million is spent on the primary care of these patients. Also, approximately €16 million is spent on pharmaceutical care, while if the cost of medication to treat the clinical manifestations of atherosclerosis is included, this amount can reach up to €36 million. The total cost, also of secondary care, is estimated at €29.9 million. Regarding the lost income of the state, due to premature death, it is estimated that by 2030, these will rise to €24 million.

During the presentation, it was emphasised that, based on global literature and according to the World Heart Federation (WHF), it is estimated that 80 per cent of cardiovascular diseases, including heart disease and stroke, will be preventable, provided there is early recognition and monitoring of these diseases.

Therefore, based on the results of the study, it appears that the total number of patients with Atherosclerotic Heart Disease (AKN) could be 26,522 fewer and the total financial burden could be reduced by €74,674,257.

At the end of the presentation, reference was made to the importance of informing and raising awareness of the general population regarding both risk factors, familial cholesterolemia (FH), and atherosclerosis, as well as for the adoption of preventive strategic measures and early and improved diagnosis.

This can contribute to the reduction of deaths related to cardiovascular diseases. The need to improve interventions concerning high-risk individuals with the aim of reducing the prevalence of risk factors was also emphasised.

The importance of examining the possible administration of innovative drugs in the initial stages of the treatment process with the aim of better managing these diseases and the possible occurrence of other related diseases was also highlighted.

Finally, the need for the creation and regular updating of national patient registries as well as the importance of the technological upgrade of the health system and the training of providers to correctly record the condition of patients.