April 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bicommunal group calls for more checkpoints to open

By Andria Kades
An officer checks people crossing at the Ledra St checkpoint in Nicosia (Christos Theodorides)

The bicommunal peace initiative United Cyprus called on Sunday for new crossing points to open between the two sides.

Marking the 20-year anniversary since the first checkpoint opened in 2003 at Ledra Palace, the group said “crossings have enabled and facilitated contact between the communities which is crucial for the political and economic development of the areas adjacent to the checkpoints.

“Despite the disappointing political developments regarding the Cyprus problem since then, Turkish and Greek Cypriots have not been discouraged from meeting with each other.”

It added civil society groups were arguing for new crossing points to open at the Famagusta and Paphos gate in Nicosia, the Athienou/ Kiracıköy – Louroudjina/ Akıncılar area, as well as Kokkina / Erenköy.

